John J. Schlegel
Schlegel, John J. Age 87. Passed away on January 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Alice for 57 years. Loving father of Rob, Tom, and the late Johnny. Dearest grandfather of Jack, Ben, Sam, and Max. Funeral Mass Saturday 11:00 a.m. (Instate 10:30 a.m.) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 22430 Michigan Ave, Dearborn. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. To share memories and condolences, please visit www.howepeterson.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020