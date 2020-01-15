Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
For more information about
John Schlegel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
22430 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
22430 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Schlegel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Schlegel


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Schlegel Obituary
John J. Schlegel

Schlegel, John J. Age 87. Passed away on January 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Alice for 57 years. Loving father of Rob, Tom, and the late Johnny. Dearest grandfather of Jack, Ben, Sam, and Max. Funeral Mass Saturday 11:00 a.m. (Instate 10:30 a.m.) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 22430 Michigan Ave, Dearborn. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. To share memories and condolences, please visit www.howepeterson.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -