John James Casey
John James Casey

Beloved husband of the late Frances Feery Casey. Loving father of Katherine (Randall) Roush, John (Cindy) Casey, James (Mendy) Casey, and JoAnn (Donald) Joswick. Dear Grandfather of 12. Great-grandfather of 14. Brother of Mary Grace (Richard) Kaczmarek, Elizabeth (Leo) Lemon, and the late Thomas (Julie) Casey. Funeral Mass: 11am, Friday, July 17, 2020 (In State 10:15am) at St. Gerald Church in Farmington. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery.

A Celebration of John's Life will be scheduled for a future date

Please visit www.HarryJWillLivonia.com for more information.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
