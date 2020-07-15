John James Casey
Beloved husband of the late Frances Feery Casey. Loving father of Katherine (Randall) Roush, John (Cindy) Casey, James (Mendy) Casey, and JoAnn (Donald) Joswick. Dear Grandfather of 12. Great-grandfather of 14. Brother of Mary Grace (Richard) Kaczmarek, Elizabeth (Leo) Lemon, and the late Thomas (Julie) Casey. Funeral Mass: 11am, Friday, July 17, 2020 (In State 10:15am) at St. Gerald Church in Farmington. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery.
A Celebration of John's Life will be scheduled for a future date
