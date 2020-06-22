John "Jerry" Jarrett Jefferies
- - John "Jerry" Jarrett Jefferies, age 85, June 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Doris for 54 years. Loving father of Paul (Lynn), Jennifer Duncan (Chris), and Brian (Lisa). Dear grandfather of 14. Services are being held privately. Memorial tributes to the West Bloomfield United Methodist Church, 4100 Walnut Lake Rd., West Bloomfield, MI 48323. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.