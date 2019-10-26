|
|
John "Jack" Johnson, age 90, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2019. Survived by his beloved wife, Dolores; his children: Jim (Jodi), Carol (Mike) Revard, and son-in-law, Barry Isaacson; grandchildren: Tim and Andy Isaacson, Howard and Michael Revard, and Max Johnson; great grandchildren: Brady, Grace and Abigail Isaacson. Predeceased by his daughter, Sharon Isaacson. Jack taught and coached at Dearborn High School for nearly 40 years. Visitation will be October 31, 2019 at the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn, Michigan from 12-6pm with a Funeral Service at 6pm. To share a memory, please visit www.howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019