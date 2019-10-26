Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for John Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Jack" Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Jack" Johnson Obituary
John "Jack" Johnson, age 90, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2019. Survived by his beloved wife, Dolores; his children: Jim (Jodi), Carol (Mike) Revard, and son-in-law, Barry Isaacson; grandchildren: Tim and Andy Isaacson, Howard and Michael Revard, and Max Johnson; great grandchildren: Brady, Grace and Abigail Isaacson. Predeceased by his daughter, Sharon Isaacson. Jack taught and coached at Dearborn High School for nearly 40 years. Visitation will be October 31, 2019 at the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn, Michigan from 12-6pm with a Funeral Service at 6pm. To share a memory, please visit www.howepeterson.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
Download Now