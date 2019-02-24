|
|
John Joseph Czechowski
Clinton Township - John Joseph Czechowski, of Clinton Township, Michigan died unexpectedly on Monday, February 11, 2019, at the age of 73. He was born on June 12, 1945, in Detroit, Michigan to Stella and John Czechowski who preceded him in death.
John is survived by Roxiana Conrad-Czechowski, his son Steven (Ashley) Czechowski, and granddaughter Elle (Elbow) Czechowski. He was also greatly looking forward to the birth of his second granddaughter in April. John was a true family man and loved his family unconditionally. He was married to Roxiana for 50 years. He devoted his life to being the best father and grandfather that anyone could wish for. John also had a deep love for his close friends and extended family. He loved spending time near the water whether it was with his family on Mackinac Island or at his second home in Marine City. John worked hard to provide for his family for 30+ years at Koppy Corp. and was able to enjoy the last years of his life in retirement.
His greatest joys in life were taking care of his "Number One Son," Steve and his little "Peach," Elle. He would show off her picture to anyone and everyone. John was a great man who always knew how to have fun. He loved to laugh and socialize with his friends. His huge heart and positive outlook on life made him a joy to be around and impossible to forget.
A celebration of his life will take place at Fern Hill Golf Club on March 16, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Please join us in remembering John for a memorial luncheon.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019