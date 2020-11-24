John Kobasa
Lake Orion - Kobasa, John David, Age 80 of Lake Orion. November 22, 2020. Loving husband of Carol for 54 years. Dear father of Jodi (Randy) Balconi, Jill (Casey McDowell, Melinda (DJ) Reid and Meredith (Jermaine) Bolden. Grandfather of Samantha (Preston), Payton, Riley, Austin, Drake, Ty, Morgan, and Jaiden. Brother of Mary (Jim) Katsaros. John retired after 39 years with the (Michigan Wisconsin Pipeline later becoming ANR then Costal Corporation). He then spent a few years with CMS Energy. A private family service is being held at the Modetz Funeral Home, Orion. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. Suggested memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
. Online guestbook www.modetzfuneralhomes.com