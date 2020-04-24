|
John Kobylarz
Detroit - Age 76 April 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Martha. Dear father of Elizabeth (Paul) Fry, Kathy (Jim) Botkins, Brandi Kobylarz and the late Jacob. Grandfather of Crystal (Jess) Blevins, Colin (Alyssa) Leiffers, Jared Leiffers, Leeann Botkins, Izabella Moyer, and Aubriana Kobylarz. Great grandfather of Austyn Fry, Emely Bitner, Caden and Landon Leiffers. Brother of Renee Applegate. Cremation has taken place. Family suggests memorials to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of American, 26111 W. 14 Mile Rd. #LL1, Franklin, MI 48025. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020