John Kogelman
- - John Kogelman, age 92. Son of Frank and Anna. Loving husband of Beverly (Hall) of 43 years. Father of Mark, Robin, Kirby, Randy, Pam, and Kim. He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Predeceased by his first wife Joyce. John was a WWII veteran (Army-Pacific Theater). He with a partner operated a successful business for over 35 years before retiring and moving to the South. He was an avid golfer and was preparing for another season when he fell ill. He will be greatly missed by all.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019