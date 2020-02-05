|
John L Damm
Rochester Hills - John L Damm, 86, of Rochester Hills, died on Jan. 31st, 2020 at Troy Beaumont Hospital. He was born on Jan. 5th 1934. John leaves behind his loving wife of 56 years, Evelyn Ann (Moll) Damm. He also leaves behind two loving daughters, Lori Altadonna and LTC (Retired) Rebecca Patterson PhD as well as his son-in-law MAJ Paul Patterson, MD all of Washington DC. He was a dutiful grandfather to Madeline and will be missed by his faithful companion Fluffy, his dog. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service for John on Saturday Feb 15th at 10am, gathering to follow at 11:00am, at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, located at 771 Old Perch Road in Rochester Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's honor to Salvation Army at www.satruck.org or Gleaners Food Bank at www.gcfb.org.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020