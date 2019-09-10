|
John L. LoVasco
St. Clair Shores - In love and honor, we celebrate the life of John L. LoVasco of St. Clair Shores, who passed from this earth on September 9, 2019. Born in Highland Park in 1929, he survived the loss of his twin brother, Eugene, his mother, Josephine, and father, Frank. He went to Catholic Central High School and worked on his family's produce truck, The LoVasco Brothers, in Windsor and in Detroit. This is where his passion and expertise for fruits and vegetables began. Anyone who visited him was graced by the plentiful offerings he readily shared at his table. John worked for New England Life Insurance company for over 30 years, then joined his sons Gene and John to form LoVasco Financial Services, which later became ALCOS, a financial, insurance, and employee benefits company. He is most recognized as being the founding president of the Men of the Sacred Hearts organization from 1964 to 2014. He introduced a wide range of people to hosting the traveling Pilgrim Virgin, a replica of Our Lady of Fatima, in their homes, schools, and businesses all over the state of Michigan and throughout the U.S. and Canada. Daily mass and praying the rosary was the legacy he left to all who came to him for guidance. He prayed the rosary daily with his wife of 63 years, Catherine J. LoVasco (Mazzola), since the beginning of their relationship in 1956. In addition to his life's work, he was the loving father to Jo LoVasco, Rosalyn and Jack Coury, Gene and Jeanne LoVasco, John and Donna LoVasco, Antonio Francesco and Ed Popovitz, Angela LoVasco, Mary LoVasco and Pascual Garcia, Margaret and Doug Rahaim, Andrea LoVasco and Adolfo Campoy, and Frank LoVasco. He was the caring and loving grandfather to his grandchildren: Adrianna and Max Birnbaum, Anthony and Megan Ahee, Alex and Nicole Ahee, John and Jamie Argento Coury, Christina and Michael Aubrey, Catherine Coury and Mario Bermudez Gil, Michael and Ana LoVasco, Laura LoVasco and Alan Hogan, John and Hannah LoVasco, Luke LoVasco, Tressa LoVasco, Douglas Rahaim, Michael and Sammy Rahaim, Nicholas Rahaim, Marina Campoy-LoVasco, Mario Campoy-LoVasco, Gabriella LoVasco, Alexandria LoVasco and Guiliana LoVasco. Also, the joy of his heart, his great-grandchildren: Ian Duvernay, Vincent and Eva Birnbaum, Julian and Beckham Ahee, Alessandra and Viviana Ahee, Gianna and Jack Coury, Michael and Jack Aubrey, Adriana Bermudez Coury, Joseph and Vincent LoVasco, Michael and Lucia Rahaim. Visitation will be from 3pm - 8pm on Wednesday September 11th and from 2pm - 8pm on Thursday September 12th (rosary at 7pm) at Verheyden Funeral Home in Grosse Pointe Park. He will lay in-state at 9am on Friday September 13th at St. Lucy Catholic Church with the eulogy and Funeral Mass to begin at 10am. Memorial contributions can be made to Missionaries of Charity 1917 Cabot St, Detroit, MI 48209 or to Men of Sacred Hearts, 6200 Chicago Rd, Warren MI 48092. Share a memory at Verheyden.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019