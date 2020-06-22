John L. "Jay" Roger
Royal Oak - John L. "Jay" Roger, age 71 of Royal Oak, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at home. Loving father of Christopher. Beloved brother of Bernie (Cathy) Roger, Eileen (Kip) Cicotte, Jeanette Roger, Eugene Roger, Norm Roger, Bruce Roger and the late Mark, Brian, Kerry and Sue. He is also survived by his former wife, Debby Roger and many loving nieces, nephews, and other family members. A memorial service will be announced once the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Memorial contributions would be appreciated to the Berkley American Legion, 2079 Twelve Mile Rd, Berkley, MI 48072. Share your memories at www.sawyerfuller.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.