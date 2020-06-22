John L. "Jay" Roger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John L. "Jay" Roger

Royal Oak - John L. "Jay" Roger, age 71 of Royal Oak, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at home. Loving father of Christopher. Beloved brother of Bernie (Cathy) Roger, Eileen (Kip) Cicotte, Jeanette Roger, Eugene Roger, Norm Roger, Bruce Roger and the late Mark, Brian, Kerry and Sue. He is also survived by his former wife, Debby Roger and many loving nieces, nephews, and other family members. A memorial service will be announced once the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Memorial contributions would be appreciated to the Berkley American Legion, 2079 Twelve Mile Rd, Berkley, MI 48072. Share your memories at www.sawyerfuller.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 Twelve Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
(248) 398-6500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved