Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
More Obituaries for John Sicluna
John L. Sicluna

John L. Sicluna Obituary
John L. Sicluna

- - John L. Sicluna, 87, passed away suddenly May 25, 2019. John retired in 1989 after a 38+ year career as a Purchasing Director for the Ford Motor Company. He is survived by his loving wife of 63+ years, Theresa. Surviving children are Mary (Jim) Romine, John, Frank, Caroline (Tim) Deacon and Jean (Darrell) Anderson. His two surviving sisters are , Esther Cook, Isabel (Tracy) Johnson, and Ten grandchildren three great-grandchildren. Mr. Scicluna was predeceased by his parents, John & Isabel and his siblings, Emily Volino, Joseph and Robert.

Friends may visit Wednesday, May 29 from 3 - 8 p.m. at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, 37000 West Six Mile Road, Livonia, MI 48152 (734) 591-3700. The funeral mass will be Thursday, time and location are yet to be determined.

For additional information, or to share a fond memory or condolence with John's family, please visit www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 27, 2019
