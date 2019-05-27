|
John L. Sicluna
- - John L. Sicluna, 87, passed away suddenly May 25, 2019. John retired in 1989 after a 38+ year career as a Purchasing Director for the Ford Motor Company. He is survived by his loving wife of 63+ years, Theresa. Surviving children are Mary (Jim) Romine, John, Frank, Caroline (Tim) Deacon and Jean (Darrell) Anderson. His two surviving sisters are , Esther Cook, Isabel (Tracy) Johnson, and Ten grandchildren three great-grandchildren. Mr. Scicluna was predeceased by his parents, John & Isabel and his siblings, Emily Volino, Joseph and Robert.
Friends may visit Wednesday, May 29 from 3 - 8 p.m. at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, 37000 West Six Mile Road, Livonia, MI 48152 (734) 591-3700. The funeral mass will be Thursday, time and location are yet to be determined.
For additional information, or to share a fond memory or condolence with John's family, please visit www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 27, 2019