Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Fabian Catholic Church
32200 W. 12 Mile Rd.
Farmington Hills, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Fabian Catholic Church
32200 W. 12 Mile Rd.
Farmington Hills, MI
- - John 'Jack' Leavy passed away February 15, 2019 at the age of 89. He was the loving husband of Joanne for 63 years; devoted father of Kerry (Bruno Tome) Leavy, Nancy (late Frank) Hoag, Jack (Cathie), Patrick (Lisa), and Meghan (Robert) Isola; cherished grandfather of 11 and great grandfather of 4; dear brother of Sue Tompson and Kitty Keiffer and brother-in-law of Richard Similuk.

Jack's visitation will be Monday, February 18th , 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Scripture Service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. He will lie in state Tuesday, February 19th, 10 a.m. until the time of Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019
