John Leo TobiczykFt. Myers, FL - John Leo Tobiczyk Sr. of Ft. Myers, FL and Central Lake, MI passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 79, after a short but brave fight with cancer recently diagnosed. The son of Leo James and Barbara Elizabeth Tobiczyk of Detroit, MI. John married Anna Victoria Tobiczyk, his loving wife of 57 years, on May 18, 1963. Surviving family: wife Anna, sons, John, Chuck and Steve (Iveta), grandchildren Hannah, Jacob, Charlie, Finn and Stella, sister Evelyn Hardecki and brother Leo. Arrangements by and full obituary at www.mortensenfuneralhomes.com