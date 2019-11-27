|
|
John Logan
Grosse Pointe Woods - John S. Logan, age 92, November 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol, and loving father of Lisa (Mark) and Stephanie (Bill). Cherished grandfather of Lauren, Haley, Nicholas, Michelle and Danny. John served in the Navy, and as a 1st Lieutenant in the Air Force. In state at 10 am until time of funeral service at 11:30 am on November 30 at First English Evangelical Lutheran Church, 800 Vernier, Grosse, Pointe Woods, MI 48236. www.ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019