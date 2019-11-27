Services
First English Evang Lutheran
800 Vernier Rd
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Resources
More Obituaries for John Logan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Logan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Logan Obituary
John Logan

Grosse Pointe Woods - John S. Logan, age 92, November 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol, and loving father of Lisa (Mark) and Stephanie (Bill). Cherished grandfather of Lauren, Haley, Nicholas, Michelle and Danny. John served in the Navy, and as a 1st Lieutenant in the Air Force. In state at 10 am until time of funeral service at 11:30 am on November 30 at First English Evangelical Lutheran Church, 800 Vernier, Grosse, Pointe Woods, MI 48236. www.ahpeters.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -