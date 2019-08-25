|
John Louis Perentesis
- - John Louis Perentesis, a native and proud Detroiter, passed away peacefully at the age of 100 years on Friday, August 16, 2019, in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. John was born to Louis John Perentesis and Efstathia (Liakakos) Perentesis on April 23, 1919. An attorney, John was a true "Renaissance man" who loved learning. He received his undergraduate education from Wayne State University, and then professional degrees from the University of Michigan and the Michigan State University/Detroit College of Law. John was an innovator, and born teacher and mentor, serving in executive leadership positions for the City of Detroit and the Detroit Public Schools System. He was a dynamic administrator, continually working on redesigning and enhancing systems to provide the best environment for public employees and their career growth and wellness. In addition to his executive positions, John served as an adjunct faculty member in the business administration programs at the University of Detroit, Central Michigan University, and the University of Michigan. He did not retire from these latter roles until the age of 90 years. John would want us to remember him as a passionate educator and mentor. One who taught his students and family how to use learning to empower themselves to make the community and world a better place - and most importantly, how to help and respect others. John was also a selfless, devoted, and hard-working husband and father. He was the consummate planner of many memorable family trips across the country and globe. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years and fellow educator, Helen, son John Peter Perentesis, daughter-in-law Stella Margaret Davies, and grand-daughter Emma Kitty Perentesis. He was also the loved older brother of the late Pauline (Polly) Haggis and the late Harry Prentis - both also with careers as educators. We will remember him lovingly, with admiration, respect, and gratitude. The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Cedarbrook Senior Living Center of Bloomfield Hills for their love, outstanding care, and devotion. Family will receive friends Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 1:30pm until the time of service at 3pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Friends who wish to further honor the memory of John Louis Perentesis may do so by making memorial contributions to the Detroit Public Schools Foundation - http://www.dpsfdn.org
