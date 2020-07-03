1/1
John Louis Telck, age 75, passed away on June 29, 2020, in his Detroit home surrounded by family. Loving husband to Kathryn (O'Connor) for 42 years. Dear father to Barbara Meskin (Ross), Richard Telck, Rebecca Alexander (Scott) and Kristina Gardner (Jordan). Beloved "Papa John" to Allyson, Brayden, Caleb, Evelyn, Gabriella, and Austin. Beloved son of the late Louis and the late Virginia Telck. Brother of the late Rose Mary Telck. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Farmington on July 6, 2020 at 10am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 9am. Burial at Great Lakes National Cemetery with military honors on July 7, 2020 at 1pm. Memorials appreciated to the PKD Foundation. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
