John M. Kjellstrom, Jr.
Novi - 80, passed away July 20, 2019, at the Fox Run Retirement Community. John attended Rockford College and the University of Illinois and worked for John Crane Packing from 1959 until his retirement as Automotive Sales Director in 1999. Beloved husband of 58 years to Donna; devoted father of Thomas (Joan) Kjellstrom, Jane (Greg) Hanson and Ann Kjellstrom; cherished grandfather of Samantha and Jessica Kjellstrom, Frances and Mary Hanson, and Kathrine Farnham; and loving uncle to Katie (Dr. David) Ryan and Dr. William Kjellstrom. Preceded in death by brother, Dr. William (Mandy) Kjellstrom. The family will receive guests at the Fox Run Retirement Community, Belmont Clubhouse, Signatures Dining Room, 41340 Fox Run Road, Novi, on Thursday, August 8, from 10-11 am. A memorial ceremony will commence at 11:00 am, and a luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Common Ground, Bloomfield Hills, or Fox Run Scholarship Fund, Novi, appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). heeney-sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019