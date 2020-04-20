|
John M. Wierzbicki
Zephyrhills, FL - Wierzbicki, John M., of Zephyrhills, Florida, July 23, 1936 - April 13, 2020. Born in Detroit. Dear son of the late Frank and late Anna, nee Nowicki. Beloved husband of 57 years to Linda, nee Russell. Loving father of Laura Wierzbicki, Karen (Joe) Malagrino, Beth (Patrick) Hughes and Alan (Debbie). Proud grandpa of 10. Dear brother of Dolores (Richard) Smitka, Mary (Everett) Fossi and Margaret Wierzbicki. John proudly served in the Army during the Korean War and will be interred at Florida National Cemetery. Cremation has taken place with a memorial service at a later date. May Angels lead you into paradise.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020