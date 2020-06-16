Fr. John was born in Chania, Crete, Greece on August 14, 1945, to Marinos and Athina Moutafis. He married Presvytera Kassiani on October 6, 1968. Fr. John was Ordained a Greek Orthodox Deacon on December 12, 1985, and later Ordained a Greek Orthodox Priest on January 12, 1986. His greatest joy was performing Church Services, and he did so in countless Churches across many states. He was also a passionate and active member of the Pancretan Association. Fr. John's devotion to his family and his firm belief in God defined him. He was loved by his family and friends, and his joyful and warm demeanor will be greatly missed. Fr. John is survived by his wife Presvytera Kassiani; his daughters, Athena (Anastassios) Aitas and Ioanna Moutafis; and Granddaughters, Nektaria and Glykeria Aitas. He is also survived by his brothers Nick (Evangelia) Moutafis and Mike (Magdeline) Moutafis. And many nieces and nephews in the United States and in Greece, along with other family and friends. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. John Greek Orthodox Church. Private Funeral Services will be held at St. John Greek Orthodox Church on June 18, 2020. Divine Liturgy at 9:30 a.m., and Funeral Service at 11:00a.m. Funeral Service will be LIVE-STREAMED. Please visit www.manziukfuneralhome.com to share memories and find the link for the livestream.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.