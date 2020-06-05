John "Jack" McBrearty
- - June 3, 2020, age 88. Loving husband of Marianne Nelson and the late Winifred. Beloved father of Susan Tomba (Steve), Kathleen Wild (Ian), John (Kay) and step-father of Peter Nelson (Terena), Dreux Nelson, Jim Nelson (Suzanne), Mary Beth Zelasko, Timothy Nelson (Stephanie) and the late Bill Nelson (Julia). Grandfather of 20 and great-grandfather of 2. Brother of Marjorie Whelan (Ed) and the late Mary Bonhage. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Mass Thursday 10 a.m. at St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Memorial tributes to Brother Rice High School or St. Joseph Prep High School.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
