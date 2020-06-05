John McKewan
John McKewan was born on Sept. 21, 1934 in Birmingham, England to Muriel and Arthur McKewan and died on May 31, 2020. John had many passions in life, his family, food, bread baking, he mastered the art of a great baguette, enjoyed wine, woodworking, and gardening. These experiences helped create a man who was quick to share his wisdom and knowledge, he was not afraid to show you a better way to accomplish a task or offer a suggestion. He possessed British humor, quick wit, and English charm! John was always willing to offer a helping hand; he could fix anything and was blessed with an amazing mind. He will be dearly missed by those people whom he loved and touched. After obtaining his degree in mechanical engineering John spent his life in the screw and fastener industry. He owned and operated G.T. Specialty Fasteners.
He leaves behind his wife Denise, sister Ann Rowley, children Andrew (Jane), Caroline (Cliff) Johnson and son-in-law Mike Thome. Preceded in death by his daughter Sue Thome and Barbara the Mother of his children. Bonus children who experienced his knowledge and humor are Julie (Chuck) Schneider, Jason (Katie) Kozak, Jill (David) Sweet. John was blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Visit family online guest book at www.nationalcremation.com. Memorial services scheduled for September 2020.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.