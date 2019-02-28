Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church
32340 Pierce
Beverly Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church
32340 Pierce
Beverly Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Delaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Michael Delaney


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Michael Delaney Obituary
John Michael Delaney

- - Beloved son of the late John and the late Catherine Delaney. Darling brother of Ann Kochanski (the late Alan) and James Delaney (Julie). Loving uncle of Michael (Meagan), Bryan, Kathleen and Mary. Great uncle of Cameron and Connor. Also survived by many cousins and friends. Disabled from birth, John lived far longer than expected. In November 1953, after medical opinions determined that nothing could be done to cure John's disabilities, our parents put their three small children in the car and drove to Huntington, Indiana to seek a miracle of healing through the intersession of the Blessed Father Solanus Casey OFM. The miracle did not happen, but we received another miracle, a special child who would guide us through life. John was about love, family, compassion, and wisdom. Just spending time with John made everything better. We thank the Lord for His protection and safety during the decades and thousands of miles we traveled with John. We also thank MORC, and particularly Progressive Life Styles and it's Oakwood Home, for their kindness to and care of John. Without these organizations, our journey would not have been possible. Family will receive friends Friday, March 1, from 3-8 pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), Royal Oak, 248-549-0500. Funeral Mass Saturday, March 2, 10 am at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, 32340 Pierce, Beverly Hills. Visitation at church begins at 9:30 am. Rite of Committal at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Baltimore. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Progressive Life Styles, Inc. or doing an act of kindness for a disabled person.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now