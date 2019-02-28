|
|
John Michael Delaney
- - Beloved son of the late John and the late Catherine Delaney. Darling brother of Ann Kochanski (the late Alan) and James Delaney (Julie). Loving uncle of Michael (Meagan), Bryan, Kathleen and Mary. Great uncle of Cameron and Connor. Also survived by many cousins and friends. Disabled from birth, John lived far longer than expected. In November 1953, after medical opinions determined that nothing could be done to cure John's disabilities, our parents put their three small children in the car and drove to Huntington, Indiana to seek a miracle of healing through the intersession of the Blessed Father Solanus Casey OFM. The miracle did not happen, but we received another miracle, a special child who would guide us through life. John was about love, family, compassion, and wisdom. Just spending time with John made everything better. We thank the Lord for His protection and safety during the decades and thousands of miles we traveled with John. We also thank MORC, and particularly Progressive Life Styles and it's Oakwood Home, for their kindness to and care of John. Without these organizations, our journey would not have been possible. Family will receive friends Friday, March 1, from 3-8 pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), Royal Oak, 248-549-0500. Funeral Mass Saturday, March 2, 10 am at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, 32340 Pierce, Beverly Hills. Visitation at church begins at 9:30 am. Rite of Committal at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Baltimore. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Progressive Life Styles, Inc. or doing an act of kindness for a disabled person.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019