1/1
John Michael Forrester
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Michael Forrester

John Michael Forrester (Jack) died on his birthday, 9/25/2020. Jack left behind three devoted daughters, Megan (Tom), Kathleen (José), and Terri (Ralph), a brother-in-law Fr Fritz Loos, as well as six grandsons, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his beloved wife of over 50 years, Gretchen, and his dear son, John.

Jack grew up in the blue water area and was the youngest child born to Harry and Marie Forrester. He attended the one room schoolhouse on his street with his siblings Diane, Charles and Virginia. He was an active young man who played baseball and football and thoroughly enjoyed boating and being an outdoorsman. Jack served his country honorably in the United States Army.

Jack met Gretchen, the love of his life, while they were university students in Detroit. Their abiding Catholic faith guided them through both the joys and the sorrows of life.

Jack took great pride in his chosen path of teacher at U of D Jesuit High School, where he shared his passion for history with countless young men during his 31 year tenure teaching AP courses there (US and European History, Contemporary Politics and English were some of the courses he taught). He captured his students' attention with energetic and memorable lectures that made the material come to life and delighted his students, many of whom stayed in touch even years after graduating.

Jack loved being by Gretchen's side, family gatherings, all the holidays but especially Thanksgiving, solving crossword puzzles, sweater weather, building with his hands, as well as keeping up with the news and with old friends. He will be deeply missed.

Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of Jack's life will take place in 2021.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the University of Detroit Jesuit High School Memorial and Honor Gift Fund:

https://www.uofdjesuit.org/giving/memorial-gifts




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bower-Rose Funeral Home - Marine City
222 N. Main Street
Marine City, MI 48039
(810) 765-8700
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 29, 2020
As a fellow faculty member at the High, I remember Jack as humble, gentle, intelligent and wise. May our Lord accept him with a gracious smile.

Jim Knaus
James Knaus
Coworker
September 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lourdes Ferraro
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved