John Michael ForresterJohn Michael Forrester (Jack) died on his birthday, 9/25/2020. Jack left behind three devoted daughters, Megan (Tom), Kathleen (José), and Terri (Ralph), a brother-in-law Fr Fritz Loos, as well as six grandsons, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his beloved wife of over 50 years, Gretchen, and his dear son, John.Jack grew up in the blue water area and was the youngest child born to Harry and Marie Forrester. He attended the one room schoolhouse on his street with his siblings Diane, Charles and Virginia. He was an active young man who played baseball and football and thoroughly enjoyed boating and being an outdoorsman. Jack served his country honorably in the United States Army.Jack met Gretchen, the love of his life, while they were university students in Detroit. Their abiding Catholic faith guided them through both the joys and the sorrows of life.Jack took great pride in his chosen path of teacher at U of D Jesuit High School, where he shared his passion for history with countless young men during his 31 year tenure teaching AP courses there (US and European History, Contemporary Politics and English were some of the courses he taught). He captured his students' attention with energetic and memorable lectures that made the material come to life and delighted his students, many of whom stayed in touch even years after graduating.Jack loved being by Gretchen's side, family gatherings, all the holidays but especially Thanksgiving, solving crossword puzzles, sweater weather, building with his hands, as well as keeping up with the news and with old friends. He will be deeply missed.Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of Jack's life will take place in 2021.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the University of Detroit Jesuit High School Memorial and Honor Gift Fund: