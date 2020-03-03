Services
Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
7210 Park Avenue
Allen Park, MI 48101
313-382-1150
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
7210 Park Avenue
Allen Park, MI 48101
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Allen Park Presbyterian Church
7101 Park Ave.
Allen Park, MI
View Map
John Michael Hill Obituary
John Michael Hill

John Michael Hill, 'Mike', passed away Wednesday February 5th, 2020 following complications from cancer. He was the beloved son of the late George Paul and Velma Hill. He will be dearly missed by his wife Susan (Fernelius) Hill of 40 years, and was the loving father to daughters Jennifer Soule-Hill (Nathan) and Jessica Hill Riggs (Jason), and a dear grandfather to Desmond and Simeon Soule-Hill. Mike is also survived by his sister Paula Hill Smith, nephews Brad Smith and Ben (Maribell) Smith, nieces Stephanie (Chad) Welch, Laura Hayward, sister-in-law Carol Hayward, great uncle to Emerson Smith, and a great friend Ralph (Linette) Kaczmarczyk.

Visitation will be on Friday March 13th, from 4-8pm at the Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park Ave., Allen Park, MI 48101. A Memorial Service will be at the Allen Park Presbyterian Church, 7101 Park Ave., Allen Park, MI on Saturday March 14th, at 1pm, followed by a Celebration of Life Open House at Mike's favorite place, his Law Office at 7340 Park Avenue, Allen Park, MI. He will be quietly laid to rest thereafter. Charitable contributions may be made to the Allen Park Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020
