Age 92, Beloved husband of the late Sophie. Loving father of Michele Ducato and Sandra (Gregory) Jamian. Cherished grandfather of Nicole (Anthony) O'Donovan, Dr. Michael (Michelle) Ducato, Alexis (Antinello) Jamian, Dr. Lia (Jeff) Jamian and Natalie (Isaiah) Dahlman and great-grandfather of Oliver, Lucine and Penelope. Dear brother of the late Queenie Nagohosian. John will also be missed by many relatives and friends.
Donations in John's memory may be made to St. Johns Armenian Church.
Private family services will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery and officiated by V. Rev. Fr. Aren Jebejian.
Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, (248) 541-8325.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020