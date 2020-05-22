|
John Novak
Brownstown - Novak, John "Jack"F. May 20, 2020. Age 71 of Brownstown. Beloved husband of Kathy. Loving father of John (Mary) Novak and Cassie (Thomas) Acker. Dear brother of Ellen (Robert) Vanlandschoot. Dearest grandfather of Ava and Caleb Acker. John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Thelma Novak. John will be deeply missed by family and friends. John retired from The Detroit Newspaper Agency after working 31 years. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. Funeral arrangement's entrusted to the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. Donations may be made to Life Challenge Ministries 17667 Pierson St. Detroit, MI. 48219. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on John's guestbook.
