|
|
John O'Brien
Farmington Hills - John O'Brien passed away May 23, 2019 at the age of 100. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Pauline ('16). John is the loving father of John (Carol), Patrick (Amy), Mary Ellen, Sheila, and Kathleen (Larry) Miller. He was blessed with six loving grandchildren; Maureen (Chad), Patrick (Lindsay), Megan, Joseph, Kevin (Alexa), and Katie. John is the dear brother of Helen (late Floyd) Blasco and the late Donald, and brother-in-law of Cecilia (late Richard) Wingate, Bernard (late Darlene) Wellman and the late Paul (late Mary Ellen) Wellman. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, May 29th, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary Service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. He will lie In State Thursday, May 30th, 10 a.m. until the time of his Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Howell, MI. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Fabian Catholic Church, Christ the King School in Detroit, or a in his name.
www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019