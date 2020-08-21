John Paul Hallahan, Jr.



Coconut Creek, FL - John Paul Hallahan, Jr. passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 17, 2020, at the age of 75. He was born in Detroit, Michigan to John Paul, Sr. and Hazel (Fellhauer) Hallahan. John was a graduate of Wayne State University with bachelor's and master's degrees in computer science and mathematics. He dedicated 55 years of his life to the Ford Motor Company, where he retired in 2018. He spent the last 2 years of his life enjoying time with his daughter and grandsons.



John was preceded in death by his parents: John Paul Hallahan Sr. and Hazel Hallahan, and his brothers: William "Bill" Hallahan, James "Jim" Hallahan, and James "Lefty" Sokolowski. He is survived by his daughter: Marina (Michael) Molitor, grandsons: Aiden Molitor and Parker Molitor, sister: Margaret "Betty" (Leo) Richardson, cousins: Dan Hallahan and Chuck Boyce, ex wife: Marly Leszkowitz and many nieces, nephews and friends.



Per his request there will be no services. His ashes will be scattered in Fort Myers Beach, FL.









