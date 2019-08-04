Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM



Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Owen Catholic Church
6869 Franklin Rd
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Owen Catholic Church
6869 Franklin Rd
Bloomfield Hills, MI
John Paul Hartwig


1945 - 2019
John Paul Hartwig Obituary
John Paul Hartwig

- - John Paul Hartwig, loving husband, dear brother and uncle, passed away suddenly on July 30, 2019, at the age of 74. John was born February 9, 1945, in Adrian, Michigan to Paul and Barbara Hartwig. John was an accomplished student, completing mechanical engineering studies at the University of Michigan in 1967, an MBA at Wayne State University in 1969, and his Juris Doctor degree from Wayne State University in 1972. He practiced law for over 40 years as a partner at the firm of Colombo and Colombo in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. On July 11, 1969, he married his college sweetheart, Patricia with whom he celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary this summer. John devoted his life to serving others. He was incredibly generous with his time and leadership abilities and served many community organizations such as William Beaumont Hospital and the American Red Cross. John loved historical travel and study. He and Patti traveled the world together. His zeal for life, sense of humor, and kindness endeared him to many. John was recently honored by members of his U of M fraternity, Alpha Delta Phi, as a "play maker, providing support and guidance every step of the way." He enjoyed collecting Stevengraph silk weavings and was actively involved in the ecological preservation of Pine Lake. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Patricia, his sister Jean Ascher, cousins James and Judy Hartwig, and many nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), Royal Oak, (248) 549-0500, from 3 to 8 PM on Thursday, August 8. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Owen Catholic Church, 6869 Franklin Rd, Bloomfield Hills at 11 AM, with a brief visitation at 10:30 AM. Memorial tributes to Capuchins Soup Kitchen, 1820 Mount Elliott St., Detroit, MI 48207.

View obituary and share memories at

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019
