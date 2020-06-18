John Pizzo
Clinton Township - John Pizzo, age 89, of Clinton Township, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen Pizzo; cherished father of Roseann (Tom) Todaro, Jeannette Pizzo, Christine (Mike) LaForge, and John (Melissa) Pizzo; loving grandfather of Gabriel Todaro; and dear brother of the late Antonino (the late Antonina) Pizzo. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2020 at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield, Clinton Twp., MI. Funeral mass will take place at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. Thecla Catholic Church, 20740 S Nunneley Rd, Clinton Twp, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Season's Hospice, Macomb County Meals on Wheels, or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Please share a memory with the family at www.kaulfuneralhome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
JUN
20
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Kaul Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
5867925000
