John R. Engler
Northville - Age 83, of Northville, formerly a longtime resident of Grosse Ile, passed away November 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Eileen R. Engler. Cherished father of Michael (Cleia) Engler, Kathleen (Andreas) Sapios, and John (Lisa) Engler. Adored grandfather of Emily, Olivia, Aidan, and Jordan. Dear brother of Julia Tanciar. Private family services held. In lieu of flowers contributions appreciated to Angela Hospice. Read full obituary and share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com
.