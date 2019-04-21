Services
Calvary Episcopal Cathedral
500 S Main Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Resources
Sioux Falls, SD - Dr. John R. Gehm, 63, went to his heavenly home April 5, 2019. He grew up in Dearborn Heights, attending Guardian Lutheran Church & School. He graduated from Cherry Hill High School in Inkster in 1973, and Valparaiso University in 1977. John attended the Yale School of Drama and earned a PhD in Sociology from the University of Notre Dame in 1991. He taught at Central Michigan University, the University of South Dakota, and the University of Sioux Falls.

Survivors include his wife, Julie; children Hannah (Eric) Mosterd (sons Sebastian & Ben) and Rebecca, Peter, and Jacob Gehm; mother, Evelyn Gehm; siblings Kathie McDaniel, Jeff Gehm, and Dave (Elaine) Gehm. He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Jack Gehm, and brother-in-law, Keith McDaniel.

Funeral service was April 13 in Sioux Falls, SD, with arrangements by Miller Funeral Home.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019
More Information
