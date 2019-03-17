Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
8809 Wayne Rd
Livonia, MI 48510
(734) 522-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for John Juzswik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Juzswik

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John R. Juzswik Obituary
John R. Juzswik

Livonia - Age 84. Beloved husband of Doris for 62 years. Dearest father of John (Kristy), Ken (Holly), Lynn (Ralph) Boyer, and Scott. Loving grandfather of Brett (Ally) Paige, Jade (fiance' Van-Hall), Mikaela, Jonathon, the late Matthew, and great grandfather of Olivia and Adam. Brother of Dan (Joanne), Genevieve (the late Ray) Joyce, Margaret (Dick) Cash, the late Helen (the late Ed) Dudek, and the late Frank (the late Edith). Brother in law of Helen Juzswik. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

John was a retired school administrator, and a financial adviser to many.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to his dear caregivers, Carol and Stephanie, and the dedicated staff at Angela Hospice.

Private services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Angela Hospice.

Share a "memorial tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now