John R. Juzswik
Livonia - Age 84. Beloved husband of Doris for 62 years. Dearest father of John (Kristy), Ken (Holly), Lynn (Ralph) Boyer, and Scott. Loving grandfather of Brett (Ally) Paige, Jade (fiance' Van-Hall), Mikaela, Jonathon, the late Matthew, and great grandfather of Olivia and Adam. Brother of Dan (Joanne), Genevieve (the late Ray) Joyce, Margaret (Dick) Cash, the late Helen (the late Ed) Dudek, and the late Frank (the late Edith). Brother in law of Helen Juzswik. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
John was a retired school administrator, and a financial adviser to many.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to his dear caregivers, Carol and Stephanie, and the dedicated staff at Angela Hospice.
Private services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Angela Hospice.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 17, 2019