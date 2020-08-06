1/1
John R. Korona Sr.
John R. Korona Sr.

Dearborn Heights - Age 91 August 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth for 52 years. Dear father of John Jr. (Chris), Judith (Mel) Farr, James (Jean), Joseph (Sue), Jeffrey (Diane) and Joanne. Grandfather of 15. Great grandfather of 15. Visitation Sunday 2 pm - 5 pm with a 4 pm outside Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City. In state Monday 9 am until the 10 am Funeral Mass at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. Family suggests memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Angela Hospice. www.santeiufuneralhome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
AUG
9
Rosary
04:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
AUG
10
Lying in State
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Church of the Divine Child
AUG
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Church of the Divine Child,
Funeral services provided by
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
