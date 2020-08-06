John R. Korona Sr.
Dearborn Heights - Age 91 August 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth for 52 years. Dear father of John Jr. (Chris), Judith (Mel) Farr, James (Jean), Joseph (Sue), Jeffrey (Diane) and Joanne. Grandfather of 15. Great grandfather of 15. Visitation Sunday 2 pm - 5 pm with a 4 pm outside Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City. In state Monday 9 am until the 10 am Funeral Mass at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. Family suggests memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Angela Hospice. www.santeiufuneralhome.com