John R. "Dick" Samsen
John R. "Dick" Samsen

Van Nuys, CA - John R. "Dick" Samsen, 92, of Van Nuys, California, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. Born on November 29, 1927, he was the son of the late John E. and Arta C. (Kessler) Samsen.

John attended Purdue University and received his degree in Aeronautical Engineering. His thirty-five-year career included design work on the first Thunderbird and two experimental cars at Ford, and the co-design of Barracuda, Fury, Road Runner, Imperial, Duster, and many other projects at Chrysler. John even published a documentary DVD "We Dreamed the Dream Cars," a history of American car designing. John was also a skilled artist, receiving many awards for his pieces.

John is survived by his wife, Mary "Tucky" Samsen; daughters, Carol Hill, of Michigan and Nancy Olson, of Texas; sisters, Jeanne (Max E.) Gilpin and Janette McMillen; and four grandchildren. At this time, no services are arranged for John. Arrangements entrusted to SoCal Cremation and Funerals, Van Nuys, CA.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
