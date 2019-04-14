|
John Renick
- - John "Jack" Renick, 88, died Saturday, April 6th, 2019. Jack was preceded in death by his father, John Marion Renick, Mother, Elnora Brown Renick and Grandson, Stephen Renick Durand. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy (Masi) Renick, daughters; Ellen (Peter) Durand and Elizabeth (Troy) Bracher, Grandsons; Robert J. Durand, Jack R. Bracher, Christian C. Bracher and George B. Bracher.
John Brown Renick was born in Elkhart, Indiana in 1930. His family moved to Detroit where he graduated from Southeastern High School in 1948. Jack earned a B.S. in Business Administration in 1953 from Wayne State University. From 1953 -1955, Jack served in the United States Navy. Jack returned to Wayne State and earned a Master's Degree in History in 2003.
Jack worked for IBM, The Detroit Toledo & Ironton Railroad, Ernst & Ernst and Kelly Services from which he retired in 1995 as manager of Information Support Services.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:30 am. at Christ Church Grosse Pointe, 61 Grosse Pointe Boulevard, Grosse Pointe Farms. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Christ Church St. John's Bible Fund, 61 Grosse Pointe Blvd. Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019