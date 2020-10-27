JOHN RICHARD MANN
- - October 23, 2020, Age 84. Beloved husband of Catherine "Cat" for 56 wonderful years. The couple was married on April 18, 1964 in New Jersey. Loving father of John Jr (Gloria), Terry Mann (Mark Trottier), and Michael Foxmann (Erin). Caring grandfather of Emily, Zachary, Zuzu, Paul, and Redding. Funeral Mass Thursday 11AM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4580 N Adams Rd, Troy. Instate at 10:30AM. Memorial Tributes to Michigan Humane Society, in lieu of flowers. A.J. Desmond & Sons (248) 549-0500.
