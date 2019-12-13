|
|
John Robert Fearon
John Robert Fearon, age 63, passed away unexpectedly on November 10, 2019 in Commerce Twp., MI. Born on July 8, 1956 to parents John (Jack) and Rita Fearon, John grew up in Garden City, MI, graduated from Garden City West Senior High in 1974, and obtained a BBA from Davenport University. He spent his career in the optical industry first as an optician, then as a lab owner, as well as a partner in Prestige Eyewear with his brother, Mike. Later in life, he also worked at optical labs in Colorado, California, Kansas, and Utah. John was an avid golfer, loved to ski, and had many friends across the country. He is survived by his brother Michael (Opal) and three sisters: Colleen (Fred) Lipsey, Diane (Mike Majewski), and Carole Turner, as well as several nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions in John's honor may be made to .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019