John Robert Leekley, former General Counsel and Senior Vice President of Masco Corporation, owner of Cedar Farm Percherons in Gladwin, Michigan, and a passionate outdoorsman died on September 17, 2020 of cancer at Cedar Farm, his beloved Michigan home. He was 77. John grew up in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania. His love of the outdoors was encouraged by many family camping excursions and by his achieving Eagle Scout ranking in the BSA.



John graduated from St. Joseph's Preparatory School in Philadelphia and in 1965 magna cum laude from Boston College with a degree in Greek and Latin. He received his LLB degree from Columbia Law School in 1968 and served as an editor of the Columbia Law Journal. He started his career on Wall Street as an associate at Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle, and then joined Davis Polk and Wardwell focusing on corporate finance, securities regulation, and mergers and acquisitions. John joined the legal team at Masco in 1978, and he remained there as General Counsel and Senior Vice President until his retirement in 2008. During his tenure Masco Corporation, a Fortune Two Hundred Company, compiled a remarkable record of sales and earnings growth averaging 15-20% per year. Masco sales peaked at $13.7 billion after spinning off companies approximating $5 billion in sales. Acquisitions were a key contributor to this growth and John developed the reputation of being among the best acquisition lawyers in the country. He was no less expert in managing all the legal matters confronting the general counsel of a fast-growing, profitable, industrial corporation.



Mr. Leekley was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved dogs and horses. Beginning with three horses, he developed Cedar Farm Percherons into a stable that produced numerous champions, including the North American Six Horse Championship Hitch in 1998 which sold for a then-record price at the following year's Columbus Ohio Draft Horse Sale. Over the years Cedar Farm hosted deer and bird hunts for his family and many friends and in recent years the Michigan Region of the National Shoot to Retrieve Pointing Dog field trials.



He has supported numerous organizations and charities including St. Joseph's Prep, Columbia Law School, and Catholic parishes in Michigan and Florida. He loved good wine, dogs, his many friends, long summer evenings in Michigan, and his family, not necessarily in that order. In recent years he and his beloved wife, Amanda Baker Leekley, have divided their time between Michigan, Marco Island, and Naples, Florida. He is survived by his wife, son John Thomas Leekley and family, his sister Dorothy Leekley Clarke and family, and a number of English setters, all of whom will miss him terribly.



A memorial service is being planned for the spring of 2021. Information can be obtained from seacomarco@aol.com and donations in his memory can be made to "Scholarship and Financial Aid" at St. Joseph's Preparatory School 1773 W. Gerard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130.









