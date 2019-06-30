|
|
John Roggenbeck
Plymouth - June 22, 2019, Age 89. Beloved husband of the late Irene. Loving father of Janice (Steve) Willis, Lynn Fields, Allison (Grant) Douglas and Thomas (Margaret) Roggenbeck. Proud grandfather of Christopher (Tina), Jonathan, Michael, Rachel, Elizabeth, Joseph, Cameron, John, Adam and Alex. Great-grandfather of Makenzie, Tristan and Kase. In state Friday, August 9th 10 AM until the 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at St. James Catholic Church, 46325 W. 10 Mile Rd., Novi, MI 48374. Memorial contributions may be made to the . To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 30, 2019