Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 459-2250
Lying in State
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. James Catholic Church
46325 W. 10 Mile Rd
Novi, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James Catholic Church
46325 W. 10 Mile Rd.
Novi, MI
View Map
John Roggenbeck
John Roggenbeck

John Roggenbeck


1930 - 2019
John Roggenbeck
John Roggenbeck

Plymouth - June 22, 2019, Age 89. Beloved husband of the late Irene. Loving father of Janice (Steve) Willis, Lynn Fields, Allison (Grant) Douglas and Thomas (Margaret) Roggenbeck. Proud grandfather of Christopher (Tina), Jonathan, Michael, Rachel, Elizabeth, Joseph, Cameron, John, Adam and Alex. Great-grandfather of Makenzie, Tristan and Kase. In state Friday, August 9th 10 AM until the 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at St. James Catholic Church, 46325 W. 10 Mile Rd., Novi, MI 48374. Memorial contributions may be made to the . To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 30, 2019
