Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Vincent Ferrer
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Ross Lawrence

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Ross Lawrence Obituary
John Ross Lawrence

Clinton Twp - John Ross Lawrence, age 95 formerly of Troy, MI and Green Valley, AZ. passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lillian. Dear father of Jon (Doreen). Loving Grandfather of Elizabeth (Vesselin) Vassilev and Catherine (Michael) Lackaye. Great Grandfather of Dylan, Mary, and Edward Lackaye and Alexander and Jon Vassilev. Dear brother of Joan (Robert) Huff and Peter and Frederick (Sharon) Lawrence. Predeceased by his parents John and Helen Lawrence and his brothers. John was a proud Navy Veteran of WWII. John retired as an Art Director in Detroit. He was a fantastic artist and woodcarver. Mass at St. Vincent Ferrer, Saturday, Sept 21, 2019 at 4:00PM. Contact Jon Lawrence at [email protected]



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.