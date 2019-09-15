|
John Ross Lawrence
Clinton Twp - John Ross Lawrence, age 95 formerly of Troy, MI and Green Valley, AZ. passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lillian. Dear father of Jon (Doreen). Loving Grandfather of Elizabeth (Vesselin) Vassilev and Catherine (Michael) Lackaye. Great Grandfather of Dylan, Mary, and Edward Lackaye and Alexander and Jon Vassilev. Dear brother of Joan (Robert) Huff and Peter and Frederick (Sharon) Lawrence. Predeceased by his parents John and Helen Lawrence and his brothers. John was a proud Navy Veteran of WWII. John retired as an Art Director in Detroit. He was a fantastic artist and woodcarver. Mass at St. Vincent Ferrer, Saturday, Sept 21, 2019 at 4:00PM. Contact Jon Lawrence at [email protected]
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019