Bloomfield Hills - Mr. John Rudolph Oliver, of Bloomfield Hills MI, passed away due to natural causes on August 24, 2020. He was 90 years old.



Mr. Oliver was a general contractor and real estate developer, building homes, apartments, shopping centers and medical and office buildings in several different states. He attended Wayne State University and was a veteran of the Korean War. His greatest passion was golf, and was the 1988 champion of the Men's Senior Club Championship at Oakland Hills Country Club. He was a 57 year member of Oakland Hills, and was the oldest living member for the last 3 years.



Mr. Oliver is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marlene; two sons from a previous marriage; Vincent and Darin, stepdaughter Kimberly Everard, and stepson James Cherocci. He is also survived by three brothers, Paul, Ted and Tom.



A funeral mass will be held at 11am on September 25, 2020 at St. Regis Church in Birmingham MI. His final resting place will be at Belle Vernon Cemetery, in his hometown of Belle Vernon PA.









