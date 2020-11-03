1/
John S. Cioroch Jr.
John S. Cioroch, Jr.

Bedford Township - John S. Cioroch, Jr., age 83, of Bedford Township, MI passed peacefully into eternal life on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Born March 13, 1937 in Dearborn, MI, he was the son of John and Maryanne (Kukulka) Cioroch. He married Camille Sitarek on February 2, 1957, in Detroit. John was a retiree of the Allied Corporation and owned two successful businesses in Bedford.

John joined the Bedford Township Lions Club in 1970 and his passion for service was born. "Lion John" was a proud and devoted life member for 50 years.

In addition to his wife, John is survived by his loving children Judith (Tony) Carlisle, Pamela Lowrie, James (Joanne) Cioroch, Paula (David) Selby, Suzanne Cioroch, and Charles "Bucky" (Kelly) Cioroch; twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Jeffrey and son-in-law Scott Lowrie.

Visitation will be from 5-9 pm, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 and 2-8 pm, Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, November 6, 2020, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 8330 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, MI. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield, MI.

In lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to the Bedford Township Lions Club, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church or the Bedford Township Volunteer Fire Department.

www.pawlakfuneralhome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
