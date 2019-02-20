Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Following Services
Plymouth, - John S. Paton, age 92, passed away peacefully on Feb. 16, 2019. He was born in Falkirk, Scotland. John retired from Ford Motor Company. He was an Army veteran serving in Okinawa, Japan WWII. He was a 32nd degree Mason, Lodge 542, Dearborn, MI. John was an avid long-distance runner placing in many races, until his last at age 81. He will be fondly remembered for his generosity & sense of humor.

John is survived by his children, Wendy Paton-Beaupre (Dennis), Nancy Paton & Jeff Paton; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grand children; 5 great-great grand children and many nephews & nieces including Merry Joseph who cared for him for many years.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday Feb. 23 from 10-1 at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home 23720 Farmington Rd., Farmington, MI. A Memorial Service will immediately follow Visitation.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to Howell Nature Center attn: Marie Skladd 1005 Triangle Lake Rd. Howell, MI 48843. Heeney-Sundquist.com. for condolences.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 20, 2019
