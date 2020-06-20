John S WellsJohn S Wells passed away on June 19, 2020 at the age of 94 having out-lived three wives. He was married to Gretchen Trees in 1949 and had two sons, John III (Janet) and Mark (Linda), before she passed away in 1956. Jack then married Harriet Breitmeyer Coons, a widow with two sons, Byron and David Coons. Harriet passed away in 2008, two months prior to their 50th wedding anniversary. In 2009 Jack Married Deborah Trees Loupee, who had three adult children, Richard (Vivien), Robert (Cheryl) and Elizabeth (Greg). He lost Debbie after her courageous battle with cancer. Jack's extended family includes many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.Jack was born in Detroit and became an Eagle Scout as a young man. He graduated from U-D Jesuit High School in 1943 before enlisting in the Navy. He attended DePauw University on a Rector scholarship and Western Michigan before he was called to active duty in the Officer Training Program. He received his commission as an Ensign and served on a destroyer before being released from active duty in 1946.After graduating from DePauw in 1947, Jack began his banking career that led him to what is now Chase Bank, where he retired with the title of First Vice President. His career was interrupted in 1951 when he was recalled to active duty and was dispatched to Korea where he was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal and retired from the Naval Reserve with the rank of Lieutenant Commander.Jack was proud to have served on many hospital boards over a 40 year period and was recognized as a Trustee Emeritus. He was also an Honorary Life Member of the Cranbrook House, a member of Birmingham Athletic Club, Shanty Creek Club as well as being a life member of the Senior Men's Club in Birmingham. Late in life he spent many years volunteering at Beaumont Hospital with his therapy dog Brooklyn.Jack loved sports, including golf, tennis, squash, and skiing and he will be missed!A Private Family Service will be held at the United Methodist Church of Birmingham. John will be buried at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy.