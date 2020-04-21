Services
Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI 48128
(313) 278-5100
John "Jack" Sanecki

Dearborn - April 21, 2020. Age 83. Beloved husband of Christel Sanecki. Dear brother of James (Peggy) Sanecki. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond & Margaret Sanecki. Jack will be deeply missed by family and friends. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. Please share memories or leave condolences on Jack's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020
