John "Jack" Sanecki
Dearborn - April 21, 2020. Age 83. Beloved husband of Christel Sanecki. Dear brother of James (Peggy) Sanecki. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond & Margaret Sanecki. Jack will be deeply missed by family and friends. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. Please share memories or leave condolences on Jack's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020