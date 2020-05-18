Resources
Royal Oak - John Segal, age 82, of Royal Oak, passed away May 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Fusae. Loving father of Melanie (Brad) Sevald, Matt (Marnie) Segal, and Monica (John) Stromberg. Proud grandfather of Brian and Carly Sevald, Joshua Segal, and Jack, Max and Nick Stromberg. Due to social distancing restrictions, a private Memorial Mass will be held. Please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com for full obituary and to share a memory.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 18 to May 24, 2020
