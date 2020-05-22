|
John Sharp
Sterling Heights - John Sharp, 67, of Sterling Heights, MI passed away on May 18, 2020 due to complications related to COVID-19. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Diana (nee Reynolds), and his three daughters, Erica (Michael Watts), Jessica, and Jamie (Ty Adkins) as well as grandchildren Samuel, Daniel, Gabriel, Rachel, and Taryn. He is also survived by his brother David (Anastasia) Sharp of Greenville, SC. A beloved brother-in-Law, John is survived by Debbie (Bryan) Horning, Dori Reynolds, Doug (Michelle) Reynolds, and a large extended family of cousins, nieces, and nephews. John was preceded in death by parents, John and Florence Sharp, sisters - Janet (Shelby) Norman and June (George) Stewart - as well as his parents-in-law, Jimmie and Janet Reynolds, and his bother-in-law, Dean Reynolds.
John received his A.B. in Classical Studies from the University of Michigan (1974) and held a J.D. from Wayne State University (1978). He began his legal career at Plunkett Cooney, P.C. in Detroit, before leaving in 1989 to establish what is currently known as Strobl & Sharp, P.C. in Bloomfield Hills, MI. John was particularly proud when Strobl & Sharp celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2019. A superior attorney who enjoyed mentoring new associates, John was also an adjunct law professor at Wayne State University (1996 - 2006) and Walsh College (2006 - 2018).
Judicious, thoughtful, and compassionate, John was known for the wise counsel he provided to clients, colleagues, friends, and family alike. Focused on community service, John was active in the Kiwanis Club of Troy, the Wilshire-Muer Homeowners Association, the BNI Troy Business Builders, and the Troy Economic Development Corporation. A man of faith, he loved his church community, attending bible study, singing in the choir, and serving in various leadership roles over the years.
John was also a bibliophile, with an encyclopedic knowledge of the law, naval and civil war history, classical studies, and more. An avid golfer, a dedicated Michigan fan (Go Blue!), a lifelong romantic, and a truly fabulous Santa Claus, he lead a rich and full life that centered around his family, his profession, his faith, and his community. He will be remembered with deep love and affection for his selfless nature, brilliant mind, and humble manner.
Due to the global pandemic, a memorial service will be celebrated at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to A.J. Desmond Funeral Home on Crooks Road in Troy, MI.
The family would like to thank the healthcare team at Troy Beaumont for the kindness and respect they showed to John and his family.
Donations can be made to the University of Michigan's Student Life First Generation Student Support Initiatives at https://leadersandbest.umich.edu/find/#!/give/basket/fund/327102. Funds donated in John Sharp's name will specifically support scholarships for first generation college students.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020