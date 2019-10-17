Services
John Stanley Latocha


1948 - 2019
John Stanley Latocha Obituary
John Stanley Latocha

Franklin - John Stanley Latocha, age 71 of Franklin, TN, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, October 10, 2019. John was born in Jackson, MI on August 10, 1948, son of the late Stanley & Genevieve Latocha. He was a proud and devoted husband and father. Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Deborah Latocha; children, Stacy Latocha Newelt (Marc), Gina Hall (Sean), Monica Latocha, brother, Tom Latocha (Irma); sister, Nancy Garvey (Paul); and grandchild, Michael Latocha, as well as beloved nieces and nephews.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
